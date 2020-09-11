Nigerian lady warns Media users against buying saving box after finding N7,000 & some change in her savings box “kolo”

A Nigerian lady has warned Nigerians against buying saving box after finding N7,000 and some change in her savings box “kolo”.

According to her, she bought the savings box from a local seller in February and has been saving judiciously since then. From her calculation, her total savings should be almost N100,000.

Sadly, when she broke the box to remove her money on Wednesday September 9th, she found seven thousand naira in a bundle, plus 50 Naira and 20 Naira notes.

She said she was really shocked to find N50 and N20 in the box, as she only saved N1000 notes. Inside the box, there was an inscription of “Dee great shammah”.