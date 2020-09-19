Nigerian lady set to tie the knot with man who borrowed her earpiece in 2016 (Photos/Video)

Nigerian lady, Adannaya has shared her joy with fans on Twitter as she’s finally set to tie the knot with a man who borrowed her earpiece four years ago.

Sharing her story via Twitter, she recounted how they met at NYSC orientation Camp in Enugu, and how he borrowed her earpiece without returning it.

She found him the next day and hurled insults at him for taking her earpiece home. They fell in love afterwards and they are getting set to marry.

In her words;

“2016, NYSC Orientation Camp Awgu Enugu. He asked to borrow my earpiece. I obliged. He disappeared with it. I found him the next day..(His height gave him away.) I insulted him.. Called him a thief.. Then he stole my heart too.”