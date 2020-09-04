Nigerian lady packages 1000 naira notes as birthday gift for her boyfriend

A Nigerian lady has left social media users in a state of awe considering the surprise gift she sent to her man on his birthday.

A Twitter user identified as Adewa revealed that she is the gift plug who made it possible for her client to send a packaged box of N1000 notes to her man.

Adewa also disclosed the total amount packaged to be N40,000 and attached to it was a sweet note.

Sharing the photos, she wrote;

“I helped a customer send this 40k money box to her boyfriend with a very sweet note.

“What’s stopping you from spoiling your man with money!”

She went further to narrate the back story behind the ‘cash gift’

“The real story behind this gift is that there was delay in the actual gift the lady planned to send her man. Fortunately she stumbled upon this on my business page on IG and asked me if I could deliver it even if it was impromptu. Love is sweet abeg.”

See her post: