Nigerian Lady graduates with first class after spending 10 years in 3 different universities

A Nigerian lady has become a source of inspiration to many who stumble upon challenges and obstacles in their journey to success.

Elizabeth Ogwo has overcome all odds to achieve her life’s dream of being a lawyer.

She shared her story via a LinkedIn post, revealing that it took her 10 years before she was finally able to become a graduate.

The lady also opened up on how she had to study at three different universities before being called to the Nigerian bar as a lawyer.

Elizabeth said when she finished secondary school in 2010, she thought she would not need God, that hard work and her intelligence were enough to make her achieve the goal of being a lawyer.

However, several challenges in life later humbled her. In 2014, she lost four years of her life as everything went south.

The law grad said when she realized she would need more than herself to get to where she wanted, things started falling back into place.

Elizabeth came out victorious bagged a first-class in law before she was called to bar.