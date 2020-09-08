Nigerian Fans Of BBNaija Make No Sense – Actress Beverly Naya

Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya, has reacted to the way Nigerian fans of the BBNaija reality show express support for the contestants.

She feels that Nigerians go overboard with their support. It all started when filmmaker Imoh Umoren tweeted:

“Reality TV started in 1973, Big Brother as a franchise started in 2000. There are so many reality TV shows that involve contestants and every normal person knows its a game and watch it in good faith and enjoy it. Here it’s prayer and curses”

Read Also: ‘Twitter Is Hub For Nigerians With Displaced Aggression’ – Beverly Naya

Beverly Naya retweeted and wrote:

“I watched Big Brother UK for years before moving to Nigeria. How people watch it here just isn’t a thing anywhere else. The fanaticism makes no sense, for people you’ve watched on tv for just 5 weeks? Unbelievable! I’m not involved!”

See the Twitter thread below: