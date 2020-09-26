Nigerian-British actor, David Oyelowo loses father to colon cancer

Popular Nigerian-British actor, David Oyelowo, has lost his father to colon cancer. According to David, he says his father had been battling with colon cancer for a long time.

The actor took to his photo-sharing application, Instagram, to reveal the passing of his father. David’s father is survived by his children, daughters-in-laws and grand children. David Oyelowo has become an orphan after losing his father.

David was popular in movies, such as: Queen of Katwe, Selma, etc.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I bring the news of the passing of my BELOVED father. My brothers and I knew him as our protector, guardian, hero, encourager and our lovely daddy. You probably knew him as @the_leaf_blower, because of his hilarious antics with that very noisy device! You wouldn’t know it, but my dad had been in a years long battle with colon cancer. My heart is at peace because his pain is now over and the real victory has been won because I know he’s now with his Lord and saviour, Jesus Christ.

“He fought so hard to stick around for me, my brothers and his grandchildren. He would often say to me, “God has so much in store for you, and I want to be here to see it.” My last conversation with my dad, as he fought through the pain, went like this. ME:Daddy I love you and it’s okay to let go. Are you ready to go and be with mummy now?

“MY DAD: Yes! He passed away peacefully this week and I truly believe he’s now reunited without my mum in heaven, and although I will never truly get over losing him, my heart is full at the thought of him with my mother again. He loved her so much. Thank you to all who loved him, ‘followed’ him and celebrated this most transcendent of human beings. He loved you all. Giving love was his special gift, his true talent, his greatest example. Rest well daddy,” he wrote.