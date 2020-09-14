Nigerian bride cries as her mum presents her with a car on her wedding day (video)

A Nigerian bride has gone viral after she broke down in tears as her mother presented her with a car on her wedding day.

The lady who is simply identified as Titi, recently tied the knot with her husband. After the exchange of vows, Titi’s mum asked her and her husband to come out of the church and presented the car gift to them.

Titi’s mum who spoke in Yoruba described her as a daughter in whom she is well pleased. The proud mum said the bride lived with her, loved her, served her, and also served Jesus along with her.