Nigeria Yet To Receive Russian Vaccine, Says Minister

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora has revealed that Nigeria is yet to receive any Covid-19 vaccine from Russia.

Mamora made this known during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Read Also: Federal Government receives samples of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine

He expressed that Nigeria is yet to take inventory of the Russian vaccine, only a memoir was communicated by the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria.

He also stated that the vaccine is not ready for use yet, as it is still in the third stage of clinical trials.

This is coming a few days after it was reported that Nigeria has acquired the samples of the coronavirus vaccine from Russia.