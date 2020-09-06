Nigeria Needs Wealth Creators As Leaders, Says Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has expressed that Nigeria needs wealth creators in leadership positions.

He stated that Nigeria needs wealth creators as leaders, if the country desired any integrated economic growth.

He made this known on Saturday at an event to mark Anaedoonline’s 2nd-anniversary lecture.

Obi explained that Nigeria currently operates what can be described as a ‘consumption economy’ which encouraged states, bodies, and agencies to always depend on the Federal Government for revenue sharing.

He explained that if wealth creators become leaders in Nigeria, all other sectors would come alive.