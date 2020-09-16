Nigeria Nears Total Collapse, Says Soyinka

Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has expressed that Nigeria is on the brink of collapse.

Soyinka expressed that the Federal Government’s tactics of “aggressively,” denying that Buhari’s policies and conduct were responsible for Nigeria’s present situation would lead to “collective suicide.”

Soyinka’s statement is coming a few days after former President Olusegun Obasanjo expressed that Nigeria is becoming a failed state.

Read Also: Nigeria Becoming A Failed State, Divided Under Buhari – Obasanjo

The Nobel laureate made this know in a statement titled: “Between ‘Dividers-in-chief’ and Dividers-in-law.”

In the statement, Soyinka expressed that the former President correctly read the state of the nation.

Soyinka also said it was obscene to shed any tear for terror gang leader Terwase Akwaza, known as Gana, who was killed by the Nigerian army some days ago.

Speaking about President Buhari’s cabinet constant lashing out at critics, Soyinka expressed that perhaps the time is ripe for a “Nation Survival Conference” where everyone could share thoughts on, ideas, and solutions to the country’s problems.

He further expressed that the solutions to the problems of Nigeria are being trivialised by the President Buhari-led government.