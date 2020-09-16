Nigeria is the most prosperous black nation in the world – President Buhari says as he unveils “Nigeria at 60” logo

As Nigeria prepares to celebrate its 60th independence anniversary, President Buhari has described Nigeria as the most prosperous black nation in the world and the largest economy in Africa.

The President said this when he spoke at the unveiling ceremony of the theme and logo for the nation’s 60th independence anniversary in Abuja today September 16.

A statement released by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, quotes President Buhari as saying

“Today, we stand on the threshold of history as we formally begin a series of activities commemorating Nigeria’s Diamond Anniversary. The task history has saddled me with today is to proclaim a theme that will keep us united, help us forge ahead and unveil a logo that will form the critical pillars which our 11-month modest commemorative activities would rest on.

Celebrating sixty years of independence really calls for pomp, but the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced all nations in the world to think and act differently, has also foisted on us the imperative of a low-keyed celebration.

Operating within the limitations placed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we created an internet challenge for Nigerians to make a choice from a set of four pre-selected logos that would appropriately define the theme.

Of these four options, Nigerians from all walks of life participated in making a choice and I am happy to let you know that the logo I would be unveiling is a product of choice from the Nigerian people.

The selected option depicts our togetherness, a country of over 200 million people whose natural talent, grit and passion glitter like the precious DIAMOND we are. This, to me, is a special appreciation to our most precious asset – our people. Everywhere you go, Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in academia, business, innovation, music, movie, entertainment, fashion and culture.

Furthermore, the neatly encrusted Diamond on the Nigerian Map symbolizes our age of treasure, the worth of the Nigerian people with our sparkle to the admiration of the world. All these properties make us unarguably the most prosperous black nation in the world and Africa’s largest economy. This shall be a befitting tribute to the struggles of our heroes past.”