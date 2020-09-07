Nigeria Becoming Banana Republic With Escalating Security Threats, Corruption – Ortom

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has expressed that he will no longer remain mute about national issues which he says have subjected the country to public criticism.

Ortom cited the corruption allegations between the former acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the rising insecurity in the country.

He made this known at an expanded caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Makurdi.

The governor questioned what he termed constitutional infractions at the national assembly where a bill that was dismissed in the 8th assembly, is smuggled and ready for passage without a public hearing.

He stated that the failed RUGA settlement plan was passed in the guise of the national water resources bill.