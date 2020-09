Nigeria Becoming A Failed State, Divided Under Buhari – Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed that Nigeria is fast drifting into a ‘failed and badly divided state’ under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former President expressed this is development is as a result of recent “mismanagement of diversity and socio-economic development of our country.”

Also Read: Buhari To CBN: Don’t Release Money For Food, Fertiliser Import

Obasanjo made this statement while delivering a paper titled “Moving Nigeria Away From Tipping Over’ at a consultative dialogue in Abuja.

The former president expressed that he has never seen Nigeria as divided as it is currently.

He, however, called for concerted efforts of all stakeholders towards “moving Nigeria from tipping over.”