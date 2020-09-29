Niger Schools To Resume For Third Term October 4

Unlike most states in the country, Niger State Government has announced that public and private schools should complete the third term of the 2019/2020 session.

The Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Hannatu Salihu made the announcement on Monday.

He stated that schools are to conclude the 2019/2020 session between October 4 to December 18.

It was agreed that the third term holiday will be from December 19 to January 2, 2021. It was also agreed that public primary and secondary schools will have morning and evening sessions.

He also announced that the 2020/2021 session will begin on January 3, 2021.