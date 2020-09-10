New video shows Davido announcing his return to social media

After almost four months of being offline, Nigerian singer Davido is set to return to interacting with his fans and followers on his social media pages.

The Blow My Mind crooner had taken time away from his social media pages when he announced that he wanted to take care of himself. According to him, it was time he put himself first.

Despite being away and not posting online, some of his activities were spotted online through his friends and members of his crew.

Amazingly, in a video trending online, Davido stated that he would be fully coming back online on Thursday, September 10.

The video showed him in the kitchen trying to get some water and in his usual manner, Davido was playing around with someone who seemed to be behind the camera as he stated that he would be back online.

“Tomorrow, I’ll be back online. What’s going on?” he asked as he ran off, laughing.

Meanwhile, the singer’s friends, Tunde Ednut and Cubana Chiefpriest had revealed on their social media pages that the father of three would be returning online.

The celebrity barman, who shared the video of the singer announcing his return, also stated that he would be dropping new music.

“Today @davidoofficial Is Coming Back To Social Media At 7PM With A Big Bang !!!! Are You Ready?” his caption read.