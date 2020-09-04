New Photos Of BBNaija Star Kaisha Leaves Fans In Awe

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Umaru Aisha, better known as Kaisha, recently stunned fans with ravishing photos of herself.

The reality TV star had a spontaneous photoshoot in which she sported a blazer and shorts combo.

In the photos, Kaisha could be seen wearing a white turtleneck top along with a light blue blazer and matching blue short that sat just below her ankles.

While showing off her look on Instagram, the reality TV star advised her fans and supporters to start off the month of September with only positive vibes.

In her words;

“Hey #kaishans Let start this new month with good vibes only“

See her full post below: