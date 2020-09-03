New fuel Price: APC Says Government Working For Citizens

In a bid to allay fears of Nigerians with the new fuel price, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed that the government is working for it’s a citizen not for some class of people.

The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena made this remark on Wednesday following reactions to the review of the fuel price.

He called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to wake up to a new Nigeria where the government works for the citizens, not for a few interests.

This was said in response to the statement made by the PDP rejecting the recent increase in petrol pump price from N143 to N151 by the Federal Government and the hike in electricity tariff.