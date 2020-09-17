New evidence submitted against Hushpuppi in California

Instagram Big boy and alleged internet fraudster , Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi, might not be getting out of his travails easily as an alleged new evidence has been submitted against him.

Recall that he was arrested months ago in Dubai for allegedly defrauding over 1.9 million people to the tune of over 168 billion naira and was shipped to the US, for further prosecution.

However, the alleged latest evidence shows an email registered to him sign up on a website “whizzlog” which is known as a market place for buying US bank logs and money laundering.

According to an alleged statement by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) , Hushpuppi used his personal email to register on the site just like he used his personal email address for other criminal activities and schemes.

His email address contained registration confirmation from Whizzlog. It also contained numerous confirmation and receipts of bank logs he purchased.

“One of such messages read, “Your order was successful. You have purchased (“the Financial institution”) banklog with a balance of $9,839,44. Purchase Price: $955. The banklog details “login to your whizzlog account to view.” The alleged statement read.