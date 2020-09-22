“Never eye your wife’s money” – Reno Omokri advises men

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has advised men to never eye their wife’s money.

Reno who dropped another of his nuggets on Instagram told men to make their own money because their wife’s money isn’t theirs.

According to him, the man is the head and the head is designed to carry weight.

Read as he wrote below….

“Dear husband,

Your money is meant for you, your wife and your children to spend. But your wife’s money is not meant for you to spend. Don’t even think of it. Don’t make plans for it. Pretend it doesn’t even exists. Never eye her money. Leave it for her and the children. Make your own! Men who put their eyes on their wives monies hardly progress. It is against nature and good judgment. Yes, two shall become one. But you are the head of the family. A head is designed to carry weight, and not just to Lord it about. Carry the weight!”