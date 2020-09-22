NERC Working To Monitor Quality Of Service – Official

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has expressed that it is working on ways to monitor the quality of service of power supplied to customers.

Mr. Nathan Shatti, the NERC’s Commissioner, Finance and Management Services made this known at the commission’s Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Monday.

The meeting was held with representatives of Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs), Meter Asset Providers and other stakeholders in the power sector.

The Commissioner stated that the Commission is working ardously to ensure regular power supply to customers adding that this might take a while but it would be done.

The commissioner also emphasized that a customer must be metered within 10 days of payment for a meter.

According to him, failure of the DISCOs to meter a customer after 10 days of payment negates regulation.