Nengi’s Management Slams Nkechi Blessing For Being Hypocritical

The Instagram handler of the 2nd runner-up of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Nengi dragged popular actress, Nkechi Blessing for being hypocritical.

The film star had reached out to the BBNaija finalist, in a bid to show her love shortly after the show ended.

“Love and light beautiful”, the actress commented under the reality TV star’s recent post.

However, she was rebuffed as she accused of de-campaigning and insulting Nengi while she was rooting for Laycon.

The IG handler wrote:

“But you de-campaigned her at every given point and called her names on that CMC live when all we wanted was a chance to promote Nengi. Nne!! Keep the same energy now.”

See the exchange below: