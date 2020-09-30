‘Nengi Is A Wonderful Person’ – Laycon (Video)

Winner of BBNaija season five ‘Lockdown’ edition, Laycon, has answered a burning question about Nengi, the second runner-up of the show.

In the Big Brother house, Laycon and Nengi were seen dancing suggestively together. A lot of viewers were concerned about their relationship, especially how Laycon fondled her butts.

On his recent Instagram Live chat, he replied the question thus:

“First off, people should not think Nengi exists only because of her butts. She is intelligent. She has sense. She is fine and she has sense. She did well during the tasks we had in the house.

And what did I say? Have sense. When you have sense, I’m attracted to you as a normal person that you are. Nengi was my person.”

Watch the video here.