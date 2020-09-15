Ned Nwoko Shows Off His Youngest Children (Photos)

Popular billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko uploaded a couple of photos of his four youngest children on his Instagram page on Monday.

It is no news that the politician is married to six women.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Nwoko showed off his kids from two of his youngest wives, Laila Charani and Regina Daniels.

In the photos, Laila’s three children could be seen carrying Regina Daniels’ newborn son, Munir.

The 64-year-old polygamist captioned the photos with the words;

“The new kids on the block.”

See the photos below: