Ned Nwoko finally speaks on rumours of him planning to make Chika Ike his 7th wife

Nigerian billionaire and husband to Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko has finally reacted to rumors that he’s dating movie star, Chika Ike and plans to marry her as his 7th wife.

The politician in a statement released by his media directorate, debunked all reports on the matter, tagging them fake news.

According to him, the story is false and wicked.

The statement read in part;

“I have not spoken to Chika Ike in two years. I have not seen her. This is wicked. People should leave me and my family alone”.

Recall that social media has been abuzz with rumours of an engagement between the former lawmaker and Chika Ike.