Ndume Mourns Colonel Bako Killed By Boko Haram Terrorists

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume has expressed sadness over the death of Colonel DC Bako.

Bako reportedly gave up the ghost while receiving treatment at the 7 Division Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri following injuries he sustained at an ambush by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The former Senate Leader, in a condolence message on Tuesday morning, said the late Commander lived and led a gallant life and paid the supreme price in defence of his fatherland.

Ndume expressed that Colonel Bako will be sorely missed and forever remembered by the people of Damboa, Borno, and the nation.

He also wished the military victory in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency in the North_East.