NDDC Did Not Pay COVID-19 Palliatives To Senators, Says Ojougboh

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) acting Executive Director (Projects), Dr Cairo Ojougboh, has distanced himself from a report that it paid various sums of money as COVID-19 palliatives to members of the Senate.

Recall that on Tuesday, the Senate denied the claims and asked Dr Ojougboh to retract the statement and apologise publicly.

Dr Ojougboh stressed that there was no way the agency could have made such payments as there was no provision for such in the NDDC’s budget.

Ojougboh urged the Senate and the National Assembly to discountenance the report and assured them of the IMC’s cooperation to strengthen the NDDC and make it worthy to meet its obligations to the region.