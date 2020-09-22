NCAA Threatens To Ban Domestic Flights Over Non-Compliance With COVID-19 Protocols

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has threatened to ban domestic flights in the country over non-compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

This concern was contained in a letter addressed to airlines signed by Musa Nuhu, Director-General of NCAA, on Monday.

According to NCAA, resumption of domestic operations was done on the basis that the airlines would comply with the COVID-19 protocol put in place by the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The regulatory agency stated that airlines culpable of flouting the protocols to desist from the act or face severe sanctions.

The regulatory agency went further to state that the possible sanction may likely be the reversal of the approval granted to the affected operators.