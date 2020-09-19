NBA Writes Malami Over ‘Controversial Amendment’

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has urged the attorney-general, Abubakar Malami, to rescind the controversial amendments made in the Rules of Professional Conduct (RPC) for lawyers.

Recall that Malami amended the RPC for Legal Practitioners 2007, removing the requirement for the NBA stamp and seal on court processes and provisions requiring lawyers acting for government, ministries or corporations to pay annual bar practising fees.

Also Read: Northern Lawyers Rally Support For NBA, Disown Splinter Group

Reacting to the development, the Bar’s President expressed that the ammendemnet of the RPC was done by the AGF without following due process thus subjecting the association to ridicule.

Akpata also admitted that certain provisions of the RPC were unacceptable in modern practice and needed an overhaul.

He, however, urged the AGF to give the association time to make the necessary amendments.