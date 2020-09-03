Navy Arrests 8 Smugglers Of Foreign Rice

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Victory has arrested a 16-year-old and seven other suspected smugglers of 1,522 bags of foreign rice in Calabar, Cross River

Speaking during the parade of the suspect on Wednesday, the Commander, NNS Victory, Commodore Idi Abbas, disclosed that the suspects were intercepted in two batches.

The commander expressed that these arrested smugglers also perpetrate kidnapping around the area and his team has set up methods to curb their nefarious activities.