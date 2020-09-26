Nationwide Strike: You Must Be At Work From Monday, FG Tells Workers

Ahead of the nationwide strike on Monday declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress, the Federal Government has warned all federal civil servants from Salary Grade Level 12 and those on essential services to be at work from Monday.

Recall that only federal civil servants from Salary Grade 12 and those on essential services have resumed work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Labour unions in the country are set to embark on a nationwide strike on Monday 28th of September to protest against the hike in prices of petrol and electricity.

In a move to avert the strike, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, asked those civil servants still working to shun the industrial action.

This was communicated to ministries and parastatals in a circular dated September 25, 2020, premised on a court injunction by the National Industrial Court restraining the labour unions from embarking on industrial action.