‘My Son Will Be Lucky To Marry A Woman Like Me’ – Toke Makinwa

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Toke Makinwa
Media personality, Toke Makinwa

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has caused a stir online after she stated that her unborn son will be lucky to marry a woman like her.

The media personality made this known while reacting to a post put up by Twitter user.

The Twitter user prayed for women that their sons will end up with ladies like them.

Makinwa re-shared the post on her Insta-story and she gave a confirmatory response as she also noted that a woman of her caliber is hard to come by.

The media personality wrote;

“!!! My son would be luckyto end up with a woman like me tbh. They don’t make them like me no more.”

See the post below:

The media personality’s post
The media personality’s post

