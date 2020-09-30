My mother died of cardiac arrest on my father’s birthday – Davido

Davido, the multiple award-winning Nigerian artiste, has revealed the cause of his mother’s death. The Fem singer stated that his mother died of cardiac arrest on his father’s birthday.

He stated that he was about 10 or 11 years old when his mother died. The BET award recipient said that his mother was not very ill before her demise.

Davido made this revelation in an interview with Ebuka on Bounce Radio live.

“I was about 10 to 11 years old when she died. She died on my father’s birthday. Honestly, it was just cardiac arrest. Even if it was going to happen, I would not have known because I was about 10 or 11 years old. She was not really sick. She used to get sick once in a while but it was nothing serious.

“I often say that I see my mother in Chioma. I did not grow up with my mother. I can hardly remember what happened when I was that young.”

The Fia singer noted that if his mother was still alive, he would have bought her so many diamonds and houses.

“One thing I always wish for is that she should have been alive. I would have bought her a lot of diamonds and houses but she knew that I was going to be great. Every Sunday, there was always a party. My mother was from Benin. I think I am more like my mother; I inherited her agility. She helped so many people that to date, I go to some places and people would tell me what my mother did for them.

“Before my mother died, I was a mummy’s boy because my father was always busy. He was working and always travelling to places like China. I was a mummy’s boy; so, imagine her just being taken from me, my best friend, the only person in the world I loved being taken from me without caution,” Davido said.