‘My Love Language Is Cash’ – Toke Makinwa

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has revealed that her love language is money. The radio and television personality cum actress and vlogger made this known via her official Twitter page.

Her tweet reads:

“Toke Makinwa once said ‘my love language is cash'”

Reacting to the viral video of Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo, washing the pants of his lover, Vee, Toke Makinwa said she is looking for who will wash her pant too.

“Now looking for who will wash my pant“, she tweeted.

Makinwa also shared her latest Vlog on ‘Closure’ and she had this to tweet:

“Break up with me and let me bleed out in peace, stop asking for closure when it’s already closed and no, we can’t be friends too.”

