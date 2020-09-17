“My life’s biggest price” – Linda Ikeji says as she celebrates her son’s 2nd birthday

Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji is celebrating her son Jayce as he turns 2-years-old today, September 17th.

The 39-year-old took to her Instagram to share lovely photos of her boy and wrote him a sweet birthday message, calling him her biggest price.

Linda Ikeji had her son Jayce with Sholaye Jeremi, a businessman involved in oil and gas.

Read her post below…

“My world. My light. My everything is 2 today. I can’t believe it’s been two years. Thanks my sweet handsome little munchkin for coming into my life and bringing so much happiness with you.

The least I can do to pay back all that joy you brought is to stand by you like a rock all my life, be your guide and best friend. The least of my prayers for you is that your life will be filled with so much joy and greatness!

Happy birthday to my life’s biggest price. Jayce is 2!

P.s: to get him to smile or look at the camera was war ”