‘My Husband Washes My Pant’ – Anita Joseph Reveals

Popular Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph Olagunju recently revealed that her husband washes her underwear.

The actress made this known while reacting to the conversation raised after BBNaija’s Neo was seen washing his love interest, Vee’s underwear.

Taking to Instagram, Anita posted a video in which her husband Michael Fisayo Olagunju, alias MC Fish, could be seen in the background.

MC Fish supported his wife as she shared her personal opinion on the trending matter.

The actress said her man washes her panties all the time and she sees nothing wrong with it.

Sharing the video, she wrote;

“But na pant you Dey lie say you no fit wash

Liars

Wash the pant Biko ..

Background voice my favorite man my Hubby”

Read Also: ‘Love Can Make Us Do Things We Wouldn’t Normally Do’ -BBNaija’s Venita Defends Neo For Washing Vee’s Underwear

Watch the video HERE.