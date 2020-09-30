‘My Heart Is Filled Gratitude’, Says Mercy Eke As She Shares Stunning Photos

Mercy Eke

Popular reality TV star, Mercy Eke has thanked people for their birthday wishes and for showing up at her lavish party.

The winner of the 2019 Big Brother Naija season 5 clocked 27 on Tuesday and she was inundated with messages from fans and celebrities.

The former video vixen also threw a star-studded party to mark her special day.

Taking to Instagram, Eke shared a series of stunning pictures along with an appreciation message which reads;

“My heart is filled with gratitude, I cant thank everyone enough for celebrating with me, for all the messages, the prayers, for showing up the love was over whelming, I felt it in my heart, body and soul thank y’all so much you will be celebrated amen
We really made a movie”

See her post below:

