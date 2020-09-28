Music Producer, Pheelz Congratulates Laycon; Says His Studio Is Open For Music

Nigerian music producer, Pheelz, has congratulated BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ winner, Laycon. Taking to Twitter, the popular producer who has worked with top artists in the Nigerian music industry has also offered to work with the reality TV star.

His tweet reads:

“#icons Congratulations @itslaycon Studio, Music anytime!!! #rii”

Laycon has been so far congratulated by notable celebrities, including those who did not actively support or campaign for him.

Popular OAP, Do2dtun, has also congratulated the ‘Fierce’ crooner. Former ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Tacha Akide, also took to her Twitter page to congratulate him.

Pheelz is responsible for hit songs such as Fireboy DML’s ‘Eli’, Teni’s ‘Billionaire, and Lil Kesh’s ‘Shoki’.

See Pheelz’ tweet below: