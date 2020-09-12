Mr Eazi’s New Song, ‘Oh My Gawd’ Peaks At Number 1 On US iTunes Chart

Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi, is currently in a great mood as his new song with Major Lazer, Nicki Minaj, and K4mo, ‘Oh My Gawd’ has become the top song on the chart of almost all music streaming platforms.

The song was released in Nigeria on September 10. Mr Eazi has been on Twitter promoting the single and replying fans ever since.

He has also been sharing the progress of the song on all global top charts. He posted a video of himself on Twitter with the caption:

“I hear we just hit number 2 on the US iTunes Chart!! Calling all my fans to go buy the song Sharp Sharp”

He later tweeted:

“On this Day we hit Number one in the USA!! big”

See his tweet below: