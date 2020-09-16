Mr Eazi Says He Has Already Booked Temi Otedola’s New Ferrari

Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi, has responded to a tweet from a web user that says that he may want to use Temi Otedola’s new Ferrari for his next music video.

The Twitter user identified as Aros with the handle @Dami_aros had tweeted in reply to DJ Cuppy’s post:

“Wetin go pain me pass na if I see Temi Ferrari for any new Mr Eazi music video”

Mr Eazi saw the tweet and replied:

“Something wey I don book already!!!!”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Femi Otedola took his daughters for shopping and bought them a brand new Ferrari each. Temi got a chocolate brown color and DJ Cuppy got a pink one.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have been in a relationship for three years.

See Mr Eazi’s tweet below: