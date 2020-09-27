Mr Eazi Joins Wizkid, Burna Boy As The Only Nigerian Acts To Hit No 1 On The World Digital Song Sales Chart

Nigerian artist, Mr Eazi, has joined Wizkid and Burna Boy to become the only Nigerian musicians to ever hit number one on the World Digital Song Sales chart.

The World Digital Song Sales chart has been in existence for ten years. It is a weekly record chart that is published by Billboard magazine. The notable chart ranks the 25 best-selling international digital singles under the category world music.

American broadcaster, Mike Adam, announced this news via his official Twitter page. His tweet reads:

“@mreazi joins @wizkidayo and @burnaboy as the ONLY Nigerian acts to hit #1 on the World Digital Song Sales chart!!! This is huge. Congrats!”

The song for which Mr Eazi peaks at number one is ‘Oh My Gawd’ featuring Major Lazer.

See Mike Adam’s tweet below: