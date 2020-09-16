Movie Producer, Kemi Adetiba Shares Teaser For ‘King Of Boys 2’

Popular Nollywood filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba has released the teaser for her highly anticipated movie, ‘King of Boys II’.

The movie director and filmmaker gave her fans something to look forward to as she made the teaser available via her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The teaser sees the hit movie’s villain, Makanaki (played by rapper, Reminisce) making a comeback to the big screens.

The movie, which features top Nollywood celebrities like Sola Sobowale, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nse Ikpe-Etim and Deyemi Okanlawon, is set to be released soon.

Watch the video HERE.