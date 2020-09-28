“Most People Vote For Who They See Themselves In” – Korede Bello Speaks On Laycon’s Win

Popular Nigerian singer, Korede Bello has reacted to the emergence of Laycon as the winner of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition.

The singer took to his Twitter account to explain the psychological factors behind the voting behavior of people.

According to the singer, most people vote for who they see themselves.

In his words;

“The psychology behind these kinds of games is that most people vote for who they see themselves in. People are drawn to contestants with a familiar story or who they share similar personality traits with. Laycon’s win for everyone who has walked in his shoeS”, the singer tweeted.

See his tweet below: