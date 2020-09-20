‘Most Men Are Intimidated By Confident Women’ – Singer Niyola

Nigerian singer, Eniola Akinbo, better known as Niyola, has taken to Twitter to ask a question on the behavior of most men towards women, especially confident women.

The award-winning vocalist wants to know why most men feel intimidated by confident and articulate women who love themselves. Her tweet reads:

“Why are most men intimidated by confident, articulate women who know and love themselves?”

Niyola signed a record deal with now defunct label, Empire Mates Entertainment (EME). Her hit single ‘Toh Bad’ was her first single under the record label. It was released in 2013.

Niniola sparked dating rumors with Banky W when she released the video to her single, ‘Love to Love You’ in 2014.

See her tweet below:

Niyola’s tweet

