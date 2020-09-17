Moment Kiddwaya “embarrassed” Ubi Franklin during IG live for asking about Erica and Laycon (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya ’embarrassed’ music executive, Ubi Franklin during an Instagram live session last night, where he ended the video without his notice.

Recall that Kiddwaya had said in an interview that he didn’t want to talk about Erica or any other housemate. During an IG live interview, Ubi kept asking him and Kiddwaya stylishly ended the live.

The billionaire son told Ubi he couldn’t hear what he was saying and that the network was messing up which apparently was a lie because everything was fine and people could hear.

He ended the live and never came back.

Watch the video below;