Moment Erica grabbed Kiddwaya’s hand as they walked out of the party (video)

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment BBNaija lovers, Erica and Kiddwaya walked out of a party, holding hands.

The lovebirds were recently spotted partying together following their exit from the house.

The love brewing between the two housemates seems to be getting stronger, despite the negativity surrounding their relationship.

Erica recently spoke on the qualities that first attracted her to him. She said;

“What drew me to Kiddwaya was we have some similarities. We are both carefree, we are both crazy and kind of complete babies too and our conversations flowed naturally. I do not think Kiddwaya feels the same way about me but I do not care about that”.