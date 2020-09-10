Moment Daddy Freeze called Bishop Oyedepo “A Bald Headed Fowl”

A video of controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze calling Bishop David Oyedepo a “bald headed fowl” has surfaced online following the Pastor Ibiyeomie’s saga.

Recall that Pastor David Ibiyeomie verbally assaulted and threatened daddy Freeze for always insulting his father, Bishop David Oyedepo.

However, the media personality vehemently denied ever insulting the clergyman and said he was merely correcting his stance on wives’ submission.

Well, Netizens have dug up an old video where Daddy Freeze called the bishop a “screeching bald headed fowl”.

In the video, he was seen talking about pastors who say Jesus was not poor, then he changed his tone, obviously mimicking the Bishop.

In his defense, he didn’t directly mention Bishop David David Oyedepo’s name.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

In a recent post, Daddy Freeze reacting to the threats accused Ibiyeomie of racism, discrimination, and threat to life.

Freeze began in his response, “Even if you have a gun to my head, I’ll still speak the truth”

Freeze said he didn’t insult Bishop Oyedepo as Pastor Ibiyeomie claims, but simply drew the religious leader’s attention to a part of the bible.