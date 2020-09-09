Moment a man allegedly ran mad after alighting from his brand new white Benz in Anambra state (video)

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a man allegedly ran mad after alighting from his brand new white Benz.

In the viral video, the young man could be seen acting really strange as eye witnesses gathered and sympathized with him over the strange occurrence.

According to reports, he allegedly came down from his 4matic Benz and started roaming about like a mad man.

The eyewitnesses could be seen, trying to make him explain his problem, but he kept on talking out of point. The incident reportedly happened in Anambra State, Nigeria.