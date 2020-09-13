MKO Abiola’s Children Sue Police For Wrongful Arrest

The Lagos State Police Command is being sued to the tune of N100 million over their arrest and detention of two children of late Chief MKO Abiola in connection with a robbery incident at their family House.

Kassim and Aliyu Abiola, the two sons of the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993, Presidential election sued the Lagos Police Command at the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja.

The suit was filed on their behalf by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria Mike Ozekhome on Saturday.

They alleged that their stepmother, Adebisi Abiola, is responsible for their arrest, having accused them of involvement in the robbery.

Ozekhome, however, asked the court to order the release of Kassim and Aliyu, noting that their arrest was a violation of their fundamental human rights.

Afterwards, the presiding judge directed that the Commissioner of Police be put on notice about the suit, and adjourned the matter to October 15, 2020.