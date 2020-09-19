Missing 14-year-old girl allegedly found raped & murdered in Ogun State

A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing a few days ago has reportedly been found raped and murdered.

Faith Ifeoluwa Ojewoye was sent to refill a cooking gas cylinder on the fateful day. She returned home, dropped the cylinder and left the house, never to return.

The teen, who was last seen in Agbeloba, Oriyanrin, in Abeokuta, Ogun state, was reported missing on Wednesday, September 16.

Unfortunately, her body was found on the evening of Friday, September 18 in an uncompleted building around Agbeloba, Oriyanrin in Abeokuta, some meters away from where she lived with her mother.

According to Bola Odetayo who gave the update on Twitter, she had been sexually assaulted before she was killed.

He added: “The corpse was evacuated by men of the @PoliceNG Adigbe Division I suppose, and worse still, the grieving parents had to bear the cost of depositing the body at the morgue.”

Read tweets narrating the tragic incident below: