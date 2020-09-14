‘Mini Me’ – Tee Billz Shares Video Call With Son, Jamil Balogun

Former husband of popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz, has posted a screenshot of himself having a live video call with his son, Jamil Balogun.

The entertainment personality took to his Instagram story to share the picture with the caption:

“Mini me”

Tee Billz appears to be in a mutual friendship with his ex-wife, Tiwa Savage. He recently shared a photo of himself with the caption:

“Alexa play me Celia’s Song”

Read Also: Tacha Allegedly Dropped Tee Billz After Insulting Living Daylights Out Of Him: Report

‘Celia’s Song’ is the last track on Tiwa Savage’s recently released album, ‘Celia’.

Information Nigeria recalls Tee Billz has also shared photos of his new woman as he tells fans that he’d be dead without her.

See his Instagram story below: